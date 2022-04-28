2023: PDP screens Makinde, Gbolarumi, Adebutu, Doherty, seven other guber aspirants

Governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos, states were screened by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led committee at the South-West PDP Secretariat, Old Bodija, Ibadan, on Thursday.

A total of eleven aspirants were screened comprising two from Oyo, three from Oyo and six from Lagos state.

For Oyo State, incumbent governor Seyi Makinde and Mr Hazeem Gbolarumi presented themselves for screening.

The aspirants from Ogun state were Segun Sowunmi; Jimi Lawal and Oladipupo Adebutu while the six aspirants from Lagos state were David Kolawole; Shamsideen Dosumu; Jimi Karmal; AbdulAzeez Adediran; Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.

Speaking with newsmen on the exercise, Makarfi said the aspirants must comply 100 per cent with the PDP guidelines and the electoral act.

He stressed that the screening was to ensure that the aspirants of the party are in full compliance with the law.





Makarfi said: “We ask questions about soundness and policies of aspirants but those are not the conditions for a person to be cleared. The condition is that the aspirant complies with party guidelines and the Electoral Act.”

