2023: PDP screens Makinde, Gbolarumi, Adebutu, Doherty, seven other guber aspirants

Latest News
By Wale Akinselure
PDP screens Makinde Gbolarumi, A Kwara PDP May primaries, spirants reject PDP consensus candidate for Saki West, demand primaries, PDP Group commends Makinde's role in equity, backs Adeniran's Senatorial ambition, Aggrieved PDP members threaten, Court sacks Ebonyi, No imposition of candidates, Inauguration of new Lagos PDP exco unacceptable― Ex- Zonal leader, Abayomi Kuye, Group condemns Benue PDP consensus option, Crisis brews in Oyo PDP, as aspirants rejects consensus candidates2023: Ondo PDP passes vote-of-no-confidence in lawmaker, presents alternative candidate, Inter-party consensus group mobilises support for Southern presidency, Kaduna airport attack: Buhari fiddles while Nigeria burns PDP extends tenure of Lagos chapter Caretaker Committee by one month, Niger South will produce next governor, says Niger PDP, PDP NWC receives reports, petitions on Ekiti ward congress, PDP aspirants know fate, Ondo Anti-corruption Bill: PDP PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP begins sale, FG’s descent to fascism, PDP moves to avert crisis, Missing N25trn, Kwara PDP inaugurates 18-man, PDP hails conduct of congresses, PDP calls for calm, PDP demands discontinuation of trial, multiple disasters affecting states, PDP rejects reported hike, opening parallel secretariat, Nigerians fed up with Buhari, Lagos PDP, No crisis in Oyo PDP, PDP gets committee, Anti-party activities, Bauchi, Buhari’s impeachment constitutional, PDP demands independent truth, New Caretaker Committee, Niger, PDP, Ondo PDP, PDP, Reject bogus request for spendings, congratulate APC, Ten political parties, 14 vacant seats, PDP commiserates with flood victims, Violence mars PDP congress, PDP gives conditions, petrol price hike, Lagos PDP votes Alebiosu, PDP rejects N151 fuel price, Supreme Court judgment, PDP flags off Ondo, PDP governors, Ekiti PDP, Delta PDP, still in the race, Kaduna PDP Chairmanship aspirants, Former Edo lawmaker defects to PDP, PDP Campaign council, LASWA, Lagos, boat mishaps, intimated, Oba's palace, PDP, Lagos east, Edo PDP

Governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos, states were screened by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led committee at the South-West PDP Secretariat, Old Bodija, Ibadan, on Thursday.

A total of eleven aspirants were screened comprising two from Oyo, three from Oyo and six from Lagos state.

For Oyo State, incumbent governor Seyi Makinde and Mr Hazeem Gbolarumi presented themselves for screening.

The aspirants from Ogun state were Segun Sowunmi; Jimi Lawal and Oladipupo Adebutu while the six aspirants from Lagos state were David Kolawole; Shamsideen Dosumu; Jimi Karmal; AbdulAzeez Adediran; Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.

Speaking with newsmen on the exercise, Makarfi said the aspirants must comply 100 per cent with the PDP guidelines and the electoral act.

He stressed that the screening was to ensure that the aspirants of the party are in full compliance with the law.


Makarfi said: “We ask questions about soundness and policies of aspirants but those are not the conditions for a person to be cleared. The condition is that the aspirant complies with party guidelines and the Electoral Act.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

2023: PDP screens Makinde, Gbolarumi, Adebutu, Doherty, seven other guber aspirants

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

2023: PDP screens Makinde, Gbolarumi, Adebutu, Doherty, seven other guber aspirants

You might also like
Latest News

Oyo APC members meet in Ajimobi’s house, begin reconciliation processes

Latest News

2023 presidency: I have 11 million ready votes —Atiku

Latest News

FG declares May 2, 3 as public holiday to mark workers’ day, Eid-el-Fitr

Top News

(2023 Presidency) Falana: 1999 Constitution, Supreme Court decisions have…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More