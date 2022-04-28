Police nab three drug barons, recover gun inside car engine in Delta

Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Delta state command, have arrested three suspects with assorted drugs during a raid of a criminal hideout at Azugwu street, Umuonicha quarters in Ogwuash-Uku, headquarters of Aniocha south council area of the state.

The suspects include a 20-year-old Izuagbe Theophilus, Okofu Henry, 22, and Confidence Ugochukwu, a 19-year-old girl.

This is according to a statement released on Thursday by the police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who named the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include one hundred and forty-seven wraps of dry weeds suspected to be ‘loud’, forty-seven wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine, seven wraps of colorado, and forty-four wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

In a similar development, the operatives attached to safer highway patrol who were deployed along Benin-Sapele road in Sapele, while conducting stop and search recovered one cut-to-size double barrel gun concealed inside the engine compartment.

The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota Camry car with registration number APP 134 UP, one Osasere Megegbe along with his cohort, Edosa Monday both of no 12 Emah Community road, Ekiadolor Benin City were arrested.

The statement added that two additional long single barrel guns shrouded under the back seat of the vehicle were also recovered stressing that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.





