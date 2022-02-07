2023: PDP must unite and take over power ― Wike

The Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike has tasked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite and take over power in 2023 because according to him the coming is bleeding.

He also charged that members of the party should be concerned about the unity and sustainability of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Rivers State governor noted that the country is bleeding and need to be rescued by patriots who believe in the country.

Wike who was speaking in Kaduna during a visit to a former governor of Kaduna Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi on Monday called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) to unite and take over power in 2023.

Wike told the mammoth crowd that besieged Makarfi ‘s Kaduna residence to see him; that he was not on a political trip but to see Senator Makarfi who was overseas on health grounds.

According to him, Makarfi was important and held in esteem by PDP members because of his leadership qualities and the gallantry he displayed to save the party “when Ali Modu Sheriff was being used to break the PDP.”

He explained that party members should be concerned about the unity and sustainability of the party, and be united ahead of the forthcoming campaign to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

In his own remarks, Makarfi told Wike and his entourage that the people of Nigeria would be disappointed in the PDP if they don’t unite and take overpower.

He said going by-election results in recent times where the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) had lost many units at grassroots levels, Nigerians were now tired and were waiting for the PDP to take overpower.

