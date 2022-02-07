UNIBEN ASUU observes work-free day, warns of impending strike

Members of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, observed a work-free day as directed by the ASUU national and warned that the Federal Government’s inability to keep to agreements reached with the union is capable of crippling university education in the country.

The union, in a press statement, endorsed by the Chairman and Secretary, Ray Chikogu and Success Absomwan respectively, and made available to journalists in Benin City, after its special congress said that the union was compelled to state that the Federal Government and its agents were determined to cripple academic activities in the nation’s universities.

The statement reads in part: “We are compelled to make a statement at this defining moment in the history of university education in Nigeria that it is becoming clear that the Federal Government wants to cripple university education in Nigeria.

“Since December 22, 2020, when it signed a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with our Union, stating in clear terms that it was finally prepared to fulfil its obligations to the Nigeria University System and to university lecturers, all we have got has been a charade of lies, insincerity, dishonesty and half-truths till date from the agents and representatives of the Federal Government.

“As we speak, the Federal Government is yet to make good its promise to actualise the review of our dismal conditions of service, is still unwilling to pay up years of arrears of promotion entitlements, still pays lip service to the duty of adequately funding education and continues to be reluctant to deploy the already widely acclaimed University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) despite the well-publicised fraudulence, inefficiency and ineffectiveness in which the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Service (IPPIS) is mired.”

“It is unimaginable that in the face of the daily exponential increases in the cost of basic services and goods in Nigeria, university lecturers have been abandoned to grapple with the harsh realities of an abysmally poor salary structure that they have had to endure for thirteen agonizing years,” the union reiterated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate