2023: PDP inaugurates Elders Council to rescue, recover Ebonyi from stranglehold

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has inaugurated its Elders Council ahead of the party’s local government rallies and other campaign activities.

The inauguration of the council which was conducted by the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu who stood in for Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the Ebonyi PDP Governorship candidate took place at the ANYI G’EMEYA Campaign Council Headquarters in Abakaliki.

Inaugurating the Council, Sen. Igwe Nwagu called on the elders to see their nominations as a call to active service and their duties mainly revolve around the guidance of the party leaders and members on the best ways to win the coming elections as well as providing technical support to all arms of the party in its quest rescue and recover Ebonyi from the stranglehold of usurpers of the people’s mandate.

Sen. Nwagu assured the elders that the leaders of the party “shall ensure the safety and protection of all members and supporters of the party in the state.”

Commenting on the task ahead, Sen. Nwagu reiterated the determination of the PDP to take back power in the state, noting that “the governorship seat of the state has gone round the three senatorial districts of the state and can now start from anywhere.”





Speaking further, Sen. Nwagu said that Ebonyi people cannot “sacrifice capacity, honesty and integrity on the platter of rotation.”

In his remarks, the Director General of the ANYI G’EMEYA Campaign Council, Chief Augustine Igwe Edeze, said that “there is no longer doubt that the PDP in Ebonyi State is poised for victory” as all encumbrances have been properly vacated by the hand of God.

Narrating the various threats that some clannish people were throwing at him over his leadership of the ANYI G’EMEYA Campaign Council, Chief Edeze assured the elders and all members of the PDP that he was ready and committed to the job until victory is achieved because it is evident that the will and hand of God are upon the PDP in Ebonyi State.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Elders Council and former Acting National Secretary of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Barr. Onwe S. Onwe assured the party that he was encouraged by the calibre of members of the council and therefore “assures that the confidence reposed in them will not be regretted by the party.”

Members of the council were drawn from the 13 local government areas and Abakaliki Urban, which according to the Deputy Governorship candidate will henceforth be treated as a local government by the PDP.