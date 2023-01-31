Dozens killed in Burkina Faso militant attacks

The authorities in Burkina Faso say suspected Islamist militants have killed 28 people in two separate attacks. (BBC)

The governor of the Cascades region, near the border with Ivory Coast, said the bodies of 15 people who had been abducted on Sunday were found in a village.

They had been seized whilst travelling in minibuses and were then shot.

The army in Burkina Faso has also confirmed a deadly attack in the country’s northern Sahel region. It says the victims included 10 members of the military police – 10 of their colleagues were still missing.

The country has faced increasing attacks by jihadist groups since 2015.

At least two million people have been displaced.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE