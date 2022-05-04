2023: Osinbajo holds closed-door meeting with Taraba APC delegates

Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All progressives Congress (APC), Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with delegates of the party in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

Osinbajo who was accompanied by some top Taraba APC members from Abuja arrived in Jalingo by 10:am.

Mr Aaron Artimas, the party Public Relations Officer told journalists after the meeting that, Osinbajo was in the state to seek the delegates’ support for his emergence as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

Artimas said the aspirant is qualified to change the country’s situation for the better, going by his profile and doggedness for governance.

“The VP’s visit today is to seek our party’s delegates’ support to emerge the presidential flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

“His profile and doggedness for governance have convinced us that he is qualified and can transform Nigeria for the better,” Artimas disclosed.





