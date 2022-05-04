Eid-el-Fitri: Ondo Amotekun nabs 37 suspected criminals

The Ondo state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, has disclosed that about 37 suspected criminals were apprehended across the 18 local government areas of the state by the state security outfit during the Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

Adeleye who told newsmen in Akure, the state capital, said the feat was part of efforts put in place by the state government to ensure a crime-free Eid-El-Fitri celebration and check criminal activities in the state.

“In the last five days, we have been able to harvest a number of criminals ranging from armed robbers, suspected kidnappers, fraudsters, “Yahoo yahoo” boys and those that are engaged in nefarious activities.

“I want to commend men of the Nigeria Army from the 32 Artillery Brigade for their huge support, likewise the Nigeria Police force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and of course, the Department of State Service (DSS) for their support towards ensuring that the holiday was crime free”

Adeleye who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, hinted, that some syndicate who specialised in kidnapping were arrested at the border town of the state.

“As a result of the intense pressure we mounted on the Kidnappers, they were compelled to release some of their victims





“With Intelligence, we are able to follow grassroots intelligent report to clamp down on their hideouts and we will continue to do that inline with the policy of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu.

“You will agree with me that the governor places a lot of premium on the security of lives and properties of residents in the state.

Residents, commuters and business owners in the state are testifying, that the atmosphere is clear for smooth transactions.

“And for farmers, we want you to go back to your farms and we assure you of your safety. We also employ you to give us timely information to work with once you see suspected movement around.

“I also want to assure members of the public that the law will take its full course on all that are found to be culpable”

He, however, commended other sister agencies for their support in apprehending criminals in their hideout and said “I kept saying that there is no personal disagreement between the Army and members of the Ondo state security Network Agency.

“They were operational frictions which have been resolved and as you witness today, you would see that we are working closely together and we are happy working together.

“We don’t have any problem with the Army, they are playing the roles they are supposed to play in curbing crime in Ondo State and I tell you, that the Army and other security agencies have been actively involved in most of the major successful operations that are going on in the state”,