The Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi has promised to tackle insecurity, poverty, unemployment, ASUU strike and numerous challenges affecting the country over a decade when elected come February 25, 2023, as President of the country.

The LP presidential candidate disclosed this while addressing the mammoth crowd in a rally held at Pa Ngene Oruta Township Stadium Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, at the weekend.

Obi also assured that the country would become a secure nation with massive employment for the youth and women, adding that he would turn the country from consumption to production to eradicate poverty in the nation if elected.

Obi, the former Governor of the Anambra State, also promised to ensure that all the country’s graduates have a better livelihood under his watch.

He noted that South East would be repositioned to be the country’s manufacturing hub. At the same time, Ebonyi would be assisted in realizing its potential in rice production and urged Nigerians to hold him responsible should he fails to keep his promises to make Nigeria a better nation.

Obi also promised to turn Sambisa Forest in the North East into a huge farmland with the potential to boost agro-export and develop Akanu Ibiam into a standard International Airport to serve as the gateway for travellers from the South East.

He further told his supporters that the next election was an opportunity for them to take back their country from unscrupulous politicians whose approach to governance had promoted insecurity, corruption and unemployment.

In his part, the Governorship Candidate of the Party, Dr Edward Nkwegu, said the enthusiasm of the people of Ebonyi over the visit by Obi proves that Labour Party was on the ground and ready to take over the government in Ebonyi.

Mr Obi was accompanied by his wife, Margret, and his party’s Chairman, Mr Julius Abure.

