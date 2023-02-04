Ahead of forthcoming general elections, the Zamfara state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mohammed Bello Muazu has called on media outfits and practitioners in the state to ensure fair and accurate reportage, says Media plays invaluable roles in ensuring the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

Speaking on Saturday in Gusau, during a media chat organized by the State NSCDC in collaboration with the state NUJ Council, Commandant MB Muazu said it was a capacity building for media practitioners in the state on news reportage ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Commandant MB Muazu said media plays invaluable roles in ensuring the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

“You should help in promoting calmness, peace and stability as well as promote a security atmosphere before, during and after the general elections.

“Media plays the role of a gatekeeper, you are to spread news and information on the campaigns and to let voters know and get a better idea of whom they are voting for and all their stance on issues.

“The media is the hope of the common man, whatever information made available to public domain could either build confidence or create panic”, he said

“Hence, it is sacrosanct for the media to jettison breaking news that could break the heart rather than embrace ones that will give hope and confidence to the common man on the street.

“The media is therefore expected to play the following roles in the general elections”, he added.

The Commandant assured that the state NSCDC command was set as regard covering the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, the State NUJ Chairman, Ibrahim Maizare commended the state NSCDC command for partnering with the NUJ in ensuring peaceful reportage of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Maizare said the Media chat is part of the state NUJ councils’ activities to promote the capacity building of working journalists in the state.





