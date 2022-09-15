2023: Northwest still deciding factor for APC — Youth leader

The All Progressives Congress (APC ) Northwest youth leader, Abdulhamid Umar Muhammad, has said the Northwest zone is still a deciding factor for the party to see its presidential candidate zoom to victory in 2023.

This was even as he assured the youths that they would play a prominent role in seeing that happen.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Muhammad noted that the youths will give the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, 50 per cent of the total votes in the coming elections.

The APC youth leader said, going by the number of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registrants, the region has the highest number of total registered voters of about 22 million, and youth constitute about 70 per cent of the new registrations across the country.

He said, “We plan to get about 50 per cent block votes from youths in the northwest for Tinubu/ Shetima in 2023.

“If we combine that with other targeted votes (from elderly people) that we have been making efforts to mobilize, then this will amount to about 10 to 12 million votes from the Northwest region alone.

“The region, which is now competitive has been a stronghold of the APC and it is one of the deciding factors to cruise the party to victory in the 2023 presidential elections.”

Muhammad, therefore, hinted that more youths from the Northwest should come along because we have started a grassroot campaign like never before for the party.





“We are familiar with the Northwestern political terrain as youths that worked to garner support for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019 in the region and we need to be heard.”