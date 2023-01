“This is the greatest opportunity God has given to the populace to decide our future”

The supporters of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate under the aegis of Obidatti People’s Movement in Nigeria and Diaspora (ODPMND) have expressed optimism that Northern Nigeria will support its candidate, Peter Obi.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Honourable Charles Obiora Anueyiagu stated this in a press conference in Kaduna on Monday ahead of Peter Obi’s campaign tour to Kaduna on Wednesday, 18th, 2023.

Clad by Bon Nebo and Kenneth Chukwu he maintained remarked that the popularity of Obi in the region is gradually increasing by the day.

“The North is now seeing the wisdom of supporting Obi-Datti’s presidency. We sincerely believe that the North will support Obi-Datti’s campaign to rescue this nation come May 29,” he stressed.

According to the group, the LP’s president has some qualities over his opponents, saying, the character and competence of the presidential candidate are two features working in his favour.





He said,” this is the first time all Nigerians are speaking with one voice irrespective of tribes, regions and religions on the Labour’s candidature.

” For the first time, Nigerians and the rest of the world have a presidential and vice presidential candidate both being loved equally for their ability and competency of good leadership.

” Therefore, our victory in the forthcoming election is the right signal for the rebirth of integrity and change of the psyche of our people towards non-corruption characteristics.

” Nigerians will choose their leaders by themselves not by imposition. This is the greatest opportunity God has given to the populace to decide our future. And we must take advantage of it.

To this end, he said,” their victory will restore hope to Nigerians that democracy works. This victory is our collective victory which guarantees the future for which God blessed our nation abundantly.

“With the above, you will all agree that Our Future is Bright with OBI-DATTI victory and together we will achieve by God’s Grace,” the group said.

According to them, some notable names supporting Obi in the North include Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, Alhaji Mannir Rabiu Katsina, AIG Hadi Zarewa Rtd, Mike Ayuba Auta, Hon Jonathan Asake and Hon Bashir Idris.

Others are Aliyu Zangon Aya, Hon MS Ibrahim, Alhaji Audi Makama Alhaji Maitama Danmasani Kano and Hon Auwal Tafoki

“We, therefore, encourage everybody to be part of this history-making political event seeking to liberate and promote the Nigerian people,” they said.