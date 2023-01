“The President is scheduled for an international engagement outside the country this week, beginning from tomorrow”

All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Kwara state for a presidential campaign rally scheduled for Tuesday.

In a statement by the local organizing committee (LOC) for the programme on Monday afternoon, signed by the special assistant to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Strategy, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, the postponement was to enable the President to lead the campaign personally in the state.

It is recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari left the country inn Sunday for Mauritania to receive Peace Award among other engagements, and is expected to be back on Wednesday.

The statement did not include when the presidential campaign rally would hold.

“We regret to announce the postponement of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shetima APC presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold in Ilorin tomorrow, Tuesday 17th January 2023.





“This is to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the campaign.

“The President is scheduled for an international engagement outside the country this week, beginning from tomorrow but insists he would like to personally lead the APC Presidential rally in Kwara State.

“We deeply regret any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our guests and all APC stakeholders”.