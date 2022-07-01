2023: Lagos Chief whip tasks constituents on PVC collection

The Chief whip, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon (Mrs) Mosunmola Rotimi Sangodara has decried the poor response rate of collection of the permanent voters’ card (PVC) by the constituents.

The lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 2, while speaking at the annual Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency stakeholders’ meeting held at the multipurpose hall of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area secretariat, Airways Road Ijeshatedo, Lagos, expressed displeasure over 1 million PVCs in Lagos state which is left unclaimed by the constituents.

She said, “It is quite worrisome that over 1 million PVCs from Lagos State are yet to be claimed. This is according to a recent report from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This development is not healthy for progress, democracy and our dear state especially as we are approaching the election year.

The only weapon we have to sustain our party, the All Progressives Congress in power is our PVCs. The continuation of the APC government in the state and the nation will bring about more Infrastructural development, a healthy environment and education for our dear state to grow from a megacity to a smart city.”

Hon Sangodara further seized the opportunity to thank the teeming youths, community leaders, artisans and constituents for their continued support for the APC-led administration. She urged them to go all out to revalidate and obtain their PVCs to ensure success for the party at the 2023 general elections.





Earlier, Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, urged residents in the state to register, collect and revalidate their permanent voter cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the importance of the collection of the PVCs, he said, “The collection and revalidation of the permanent voters card is very important as it will be the tool for you to vote for our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the incoming president of the federal republic of Nigeria and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress at the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

“Your PVC is the only power with which you can vote and be voted for, therefore every eligible resident of this local council must endeavour to register and obtain their PVCs while promising that his administration would continue to bring more development and dividends of democracy to the good people of Itire-Ikate LCDA.”

He further implored those who have attained the age of 18 years and above who are yet to register to do so and collect their PVC ahead of the 2023 general election to enable them to exercise their civic rights during the election.

Present at the stakeholders meeting were Surulere APC Apex Leader, Chief D.O Adenekan, Commissioner, Local Government Service Commission, Hon Hakeem Adisa Bamgbola, Members of Coker-Aguda APC Leaders Forum, Traditional Rulers, CDC/CDA executives, artisans, market men and women, religious leaders, Ward and LGA executives among others.