2023: Jonathan visits Abdulsalami, urges Nigerians to vote for credible leaders

Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has called on Nigerians to ensure that they elect leaders that would lead and serve the country well during the forthcoming 2023 general polls in Nigeria

The former president said this on Thursday, during an interactive session with journalists at the Minna Uphill residence of a former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, after paying him a private visit.

Dr Goodluck Jonathan who described his visit to the former military leader and elder statesman as a routine visit to check on his senior colleagues after Abubakar’s recent medical vacation in the UK, called on Nigerian youths to be vigilant.

He said, “We are all wishing our country well especially, our young people as the 2023 elections are around the corner.

“Go out there and select the person that can lead and serve us well, and that person that will have the interest of the citizens and the country at heart and not a person that will go there for self-aggrandisement.

“We need somebody that will take Nigeria as his project by ensuring unity and brotherliness,” said Goodluck Jonathan.”

Jonathan explained that, he was in Minna to check on General Abdulsalami Abubakar who recently returned to the country after a Medical checkup in the UK.

“There is nothing special about my coming over here, eventhough am a former President, there are leaders i look unto as seniors, from time to time, i go round to check on them,” he remarked.

According to him, General Abdulsalami Abubakar occupies a strategic position in the Country as Chairman of the National peace commitee as the 2023 general elections is fast approaching.

“I know there is enormous pressure on him now, so that the 2023 election is conducted freely and there is peace and love .

“The burden is on him as the Chairman of the National Peace Commitee to midwife the peace process ahead of the elections,” he noted.

