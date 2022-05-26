2023: It is payback period for Fayemi ― Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has assured his Ekiti state counterpart, Kayode Fayemi that delegates from Osun state will offer him the needed votes at the presidential convention coming up in Abuja.

The Osun State governor gave the pledge, on Wednesday, while playing host to Governor Fayemi, one of the aspirants in the race for the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket.

Governor Oyetola recalled the sterling qualities of the Ekiti State Governor in his leadership of the platform of 36 States governors in the country, the Nigeria Governors Forum. He described Governor Fayemi as “a great bridge builder, team leader, consensus manager and one of the best sons of Oodua who has led the Nigeria Governors Forum to the satisfaction of all.

He said:” He (Fayemi) takes everyone’s problem as his own, this is why in four years we have always spoken with one voice. We pray for you because we believe in your leadership capacity and when the time comes, we pray we’ll be able to pay back the love and kindness you have shown us.”

The Ekiti State Governor appealed to the delegates and party faithful not to create enemies for aspirants where none exist because “this struggle is about service and not about self. The biggest thing is for APC to win and South-west to clinch the ticket.”

Addressing delegates in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Governor Fayemi described his visit as homecoming for him as he disclosed that he was born in the ancient city, and lived there for long.





He promised to turn the vast fertile landscape into an agricultural gold mine that would make the state the nation’s food basket.

“You may be shocked by my claim of being an indigene, but that is the truth. My father lived the greater percentage of his life here in Ibadan. I was born at Adeoyo General Hospital here in Ibadan. I grew up around Iso-pako, I did my primary school at ICC Primary School at E9, I have a family compound here and I have my own house here in town too.

“My parents may have been of Ekiti extraction, but I’ve every right to contest in Ibadan having been born here and lived the majority of my adult life in Ibadan, I can confidently say, I’m a son of the soil and the only Ibadan son in the presidential race.

“With my knowledge of Ibadan and Oyo State in general, I have a duty to contribute significantly to its development if elected. I’ll bring my God endowed knowledge and capacity to bear on the onerous task of making Nigeria one of the safest places to live in Africa.”

