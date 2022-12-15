2023: INEC creates more polling units in Ondo

Ahead of the next year’s general election, the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Rufus Akeju, on Thursday, said that more polling units have been created in the state for easy access to the electorate and for the commission to serve the people better.

Akeju who disclosed this during a press conference in Akure, the state capital, on the activities of the commission in preparation for the general elections, said the state is having a total of 3,933 polling units against 3009 units in the state.

The REC said it has in its custody not less than 313, 200 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) yet to be collected by their owners as of October 31st, 2022, saying the state currently has 2,047,598 registered voters.

He said sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials it has received included 3,933 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) 5,329 ballot boxes, and 23,598 sleeping mats, amongst others.

He said: “The capturing of coordinates as well as the proper positioning of the Polling Units in the appropriate locations and addresses where it can best serve the voters was done with the use of UTM Geo Map App.

“In view of this, in Ondo State, we are having a total number of three thousand, nine hundred and thirty-three (3,933) polling units.”

Speaking on the tracking of political party’s finances, Akeju said that the evaluation of political parties’ billboards, stands, and platforms, during political rallies were ongoing but noted that it would be difficult for the electoral body to monitor and track campaign finances of political parties.

“The State INEC is always proactive and abreast of all the activities timeline for the elections and making every adequate preparation to ensure that all the activities are carried out as scheduled and directed.

“INEC Ondo State will always work together with the Commission in all the electoral activities and deliver a free, fair, smooth, successful and acceptable election.”

“Since the world had turned digital, the Commission in its capacity and wisdom has introduced some technology to enhance transparency in the conduct of elections that will meet international best practices.

“The following technological innovations had been employed and will be used for the conduct of the 2023 General Elections. Indeed, this technology had been tested in off-season Elections in Anambra Governorship Election, February 2022 Ondo State Bye-Election, Ekiti and Osun Governorship Elections and the performance was excellent”

Akeju also stated that INEC has put in place measures to prevent cronies of politicians from being engaged as ad hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “INECPRES which is saddled with the recruitment of Ad-hoc personnel comprising of RAC Managers, RA Techs, SPOs, and POs/APOs for the Elections have opened a public portal where interested and qualified members of the public can apply. More so, availability check E-mails have been sent to all the applicants to ascertain their readiness for the job.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





2023: INEC creates more polling units in Ondo