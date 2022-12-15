Appeal Court sets aside judgment sacking Rivers APC candidates

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Thursday set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which sacked all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The APC and its candidates had approached the Appeal Court to challenge a judgement of Justice Emmanuel Obile in the matter filed by one George Orlu and five others.

The three-man panel of the appeal in its judgment delivered by the lead judge, Justice Muhammed Lawal Shuaibu, said George Orlu and five others did not exhaust the internal party mechanisms before instituting the suit.

The appellate court also held that the respondents in the appeal did not participate in the congress of the APC and therefore did not have any cause for the action.

The panel said it was inconceivable for the Federal High Court judge not to have joined the candidates of APC who were interested parties in the suit.

