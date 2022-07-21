NYSC DG condoles with families of youth corps members who died in auto crash

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah, has condoled with the families of two youth corps members who lost their lives in an auto crash.

The condolence message was in a statement issued by the scheme’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, on Thursday in Abuja.

Megwa stated that the two youth corps members died on their way back home to Kaduna State after the 2022 Batch “B” Stream One Orientation Course in Adamawa.

He said General Fadah visited the parents of the deceased in Kaduna, commended their patriotic spirit and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The director added that “the deceased was on relocation from Adamawa State to Kano State before the unfortunate accident occurred along the Zaria/Kano highway after their registration in Kano.”

Megwa said that the director-general also visited the other two youth corps members that survived the accident and are receiving treatment at the 44 Military Hospital in Kaduna, where he prayed for their quick recovery.

He stated that the director general commended the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Colonel N. S, Onuchukwu and the staff for providing medical care for the hospitalised youth corps members, as the CMD assured of adequate medical attention.

