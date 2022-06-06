2023: I will support Atiku, PDP for victory at all levels, Bauchi gov declares

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir may have reconciled with the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar aftermath of the presidential primaries which he lost saying that “winning and losing is synonymous with a contest, particularly, elections.”

The Governor thereby declared his support for the candidacy of the former Vice President adding, “I will do everything humanly possible to ensure victory for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP in the 2023 General elections.”

Bala Mohammed was speaking on Monday at the Government House shortly after he inaugurated a 15-man PDP reconciliation committee which is to reconcile all those who lost the recent primary elections across the state preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

The Governor also took a swipe at those he described as political enemies who almost truncated his reelection bid as Governor of Bauchi State in 2023 saying that “they went about posting a lot of negative things in the social media insinuating that Kashim Ibrahim had refused to withdraw his candidature and all sorts of things. To the glory of God, here we are today, celebrating our victory.”

He, therefore, commended Kashim Ibrahim for his exhibition of loyalty and commitment saying, “his willingness to withdraw from the race to enable me to get the party ticket is commendable as the highest level of trust.

On his lost presidential bid, he said that “We have set a political record, I am the first politician from Bauchi to aspire to that level of presidential primaries since our late leader, Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Political history will not forget about us.”





According to him, “Now we are better informed politically, we have extended our branches of friendship, you know it is said that participation in politics is the best teacher. We have further exposed this part of the country to the world. We thank you for the support given to us to get to that point.”

The Governor then assured that as a party man, he will remain committed to the PDP to ensure that the party won the 2023 General elections at all levels calling on the party members to remain loyal and committed to the cause of the elections.

He also charged members of the reconciliation committee to ensure that it reached out to all those who felt aggrieved in one way or another during the last primaries stressing that, “we don’t want anyone to defect from the party, we want to go as a formidable entity.”

The Governor further charged the committee to ensure that it reached out to all concerned members saying, “Even if it is me you want to reach, I am available for you, we want genuine reconciliation.”

Speaking earlier, State Chairman of the PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam congratulated the Governor for the successful presidential primary as well as the gubernatorial ticket he won in the second primaries held over the last weekend.

He said that the reconciliation committee became imperative to ensure that they remained intact as a united front ahead of the 2023 General elections which he said the party cannot afford to lose at all levels.

According to him, “in the cause of the last primaries, many people must have been offended, we need to look for them and pacify them, let us forgive each other and move forward. We don’t want to lose any party man to another political party at this crucial moment.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…I will support Atiku I will support Atiku

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…I will support Atiku I will support Atiku