2023: I am not a stranger in PDP, vote for me, Ohuabunwa tells Anambra delegates

One of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has appealed to Anambra delegates to vote for him at the forthcoming presidential primaries of the party.

Ohuabunwa, who made the appeal while soliciting votes from the delegates at Laluna Hotel Awka, on Saturday, informed the party that he was most qualified to flag the party ticket. And that he has been with the party since the return of democracy in 1999. “So, I am not a stranger in PDP, vote for me,” he said.

According to him, it is dangerous to be President of Nigeria noting that the country needs a fearless and courageous leader like him who has been in the struggle for a better Nigeria for over three decades

Ohuabunwa, who is also the Convener, of The New Nigeria Group, further stated that the next President of Nigeria should be prepared to step on toes and if possible take the bullet in the course of salvaging the nation.

“When you look at the situation in the country today, you can agree with me that everything is wrong about Nigeria and there are many people who do not want change and they would try to resist it and they can go any lent and that is why it is dangerous to be President of Nigeria.

“But I present myself to take the courage and if possible the bullet to return Nigeria to its past glory and I wish to assure you that if elected the narrative will change.

He, however, lamented that some people at the helm of affairs do not appreciate the level of the problems in the country by going to obtain nomination form as minister yet university lectures are on strike.

“I wonder the type of President that we shall have when people who want to be President of Nigeria do not appreciate the level of problems in the country.

“A minister for Education went and collected forms for President when ASUU is on strike and people are clapping.”

He further contended that the agitation for a President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction cannot be wished away adding that Nigerians are holding the Igbos down.

“They do not want us to be President because they know that we shall ensure fairness equally and justice and that would change Nigeria.

“But as our people say anyone that is holding a strong man on the ground is holding himself and by extension holding Nigeria from progressing, he added.

A delegate, Hon Eucharia Azodo, assured the aspirant of their support during the primaries, slated for May, 28-29 2022.

