The Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has donated the sum of N65 million to 6,166 Pilgrims from the State, who performed the 2023 Hajj in the Holy land of Saudi Arabia as ‘Sallah gift’.

However, the Director General of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board Alhaji Laminu Rabiu Danbappa disclosed this on Monday during the post Arafat meeting with officials at Makka.

The Chairman, Kano State Media Team for 2023 Hajj. Comrade Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, made this known in a statement signed and made available on Monday to pressmen saying

each pilgrim would be given SRA 50 and the gesture was in recognition of the pilgrims’ good behavior in the Holy Land.

He urged the pilgrims to spend the governor’s gift and their Basic Travelling Allowances (BTAs) judiciously and avoid reckless spending that might hinder their return journey to the country after the exercise.

He further urged the pilgrims to keep up the good efforts of positively portraying the image of the state and the country in the Holy Land.

He said; “The Pilgrims will return in batches the same way they came to the holy land on the first come first serve basis”.

Danbappa further explained that the board would begin the issuance of 32kg bags to Kano State pilgrims along with Sallah gifts donated by the Governor.

The Director General urged the pilgrims to exercise patience and pray fervently for Nigeria and Kano State in particular for peace and tranquility.

Danbappa, therefore, prayed to Allah to accept their Hajj and return them home safely.

