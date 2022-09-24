2023: Group says socio-political bodies will ensure Tinubu’s victory

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the Tínubu Independent Action Movement, (TIAM), a support group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged all support to build on the existing unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure victory for Tinubu at the polls in the 2023 presidential elections.

The Chairman of the group, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who stated this during the unveiling of the movement in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the sole aim of all support groups is to ensure victory for Tinubu at the polls in the 2023 Presidential elections.

Alasoadura who warned against friction among the support groups said there should be no rancour among all the groups supporting the candidate of the APC ahead of the election.

Alasoadura said that all the support groups had the same target of winning the presidential election, with an assurance that there would not be any clash of interest in the process of winning the election.

The Chairman of the group, who expressed optimism that the APC would win the forthcoming presidential election, said “there is no rancour among us, there won’t be a clash of interest. All we care about is for Tinubu to win.

All we care for and want is for Tinubu to win the election.

“We are not antagonistic to any group but the sole aim of these groups is for Tinubu to win. Let me emphasise that we are not in competition with any other groups or initiatives.

“We have only one goal, which is the victory of our presidential candidate in the country in general and Ondo State in particular. There is of course no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to win the presidential election and go on to give the country its first superlative presidency.”

The former Minister of State for Niger/Delta Affairs expressed confidence that if elected as president in the forthcoming 2023 election, Tinubu would use his vast experience to bring more prosperity and development to the country

He said “His track record speaks volumes. He is a genius imbued with enormous creative powers which he demonstrated beyond doubt when he was the Governor of Lagos State.

He is a political pundit, strategist and manager of complex political and economic challenges.

“As an economic wizard, he raised the economy of Lagos State to the level of envy even among many countries in Africa in spite of having to run the state without federal allocations for many months.

“He recorded many firsts in the country by introducing the Treasury Single Account System, the independent power project system, the creation of development Areas, a creative and massive waste disposal system, the idea of a one-day governor, the economic summit idea, the computerization of government and a revolutionised health care delivery system that includes free health care services for the most vulnerable. Asiwaju is a wealth creation genius and employment generation wizard. His solid accomplishments in these areas are conspicuously evident in Lagos State”

The TIAM chairman said the group would be welcoming other groups as its associates and “under this arrangement, each group will maintain its identity while engaging with us on common programs of mobilisation and door-to-door activities”

He described the TIAM as an independent group which is self-financing and independent of other initiatives but would cooperate with those that may be undertaken by the government, the party structure or any other support groups in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE