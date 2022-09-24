Obi’s supporters hold mega rally in Abuja, take over major roads

Thousands of Nigerian Youth have come out, on the streets of Abuja to show their support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

The rally which took off at the Millennium Park will terminate at the City gate covering 8.7 kilometres, where some of the speakers who would address the rally are already waiting while putting finishing touches to the sound system.

Nigerian Tribune can report that those expected to address the rally are: Charly Boy, Comrade, Nana Sani Kazaure, Nnamdi Iheoma, Uche Dike Chukwumerije, Dr Moses Paul and Hon. Oba Omozuabo

Details later…

