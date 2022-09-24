2023: Oke-Ogun Consultative Forum tasks indigenes to vote in the interest of the region

The Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF) has advised the people of Oke-Ogun to vote wisely in the 2023 general elections for those who have the interest of the area at heart.

Speaking during the General Meeting of the forum held at Otu, the headquarter of Itesiwaju Local Government, the out-going President of the umbrella body for Oke-Ogun indigenes, Dr Zacheaus Olusegun Ajuwon, expressed his satisfaction with the political awareness created by “Oke Ogun lokan” campaign embarked upon across the ten local governments of Oke Ogun before the 2019 elections.

Speaking further on the issue, he said: “Granted that ODCF could not put our candidate, Dr Olufemi Okunlola, the gubernatorial candidate of All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) into the good house as Oyo State governor and could not secure the Oyo North Senatorial district ticket for our own Barrister Adebayo Adeleke Lawal, the present Deputy Governor of Oyo State, who was then the candidate of Africa Democratic Congress, ADC, we dare say that our bold efforts made the zone to be better recognised now than before.”

The meeting analysed the socio-economic plight of Oke Ogun and blamed it on the unpatriotic behaviour of politicians from the area, who, after voting them into power abandon the area to go and build up financial empires for themselves. It was advised that Oke Ogun should be wary of such people and vote for the lovers of the area.

In his valedictory speech, Dr Segun Ajuwon, on behalf of the outgoing Executive Council, thanked the people for the opportunity given to serve them for two terms.

The new Executive Council was inaugurated with Barrister Ahmed Raji, SAN, from Iseyin LGA as the President, Mr Femi Adeyanju from Saki-West LG as First Vice President and Mrs Mary Aboyade from Kajola LG as Second Vice President.

Other members of the team are Dr Bimpe Aderounmu, Irepo LG as General Secretary, Pastor Favour Adewoyin, ATISBO LGA as Assistant Secretary, Prince Remi Adegbola, Saki-West LG as Publicity Secretary, Mr Ademola Nathaniel Ogundayo, Oorelope LG, Treasurer, Alhaji Bayo Raji, Iseyin LG, Financial Secretary, Mr Femi Atunbi, Iwajowa LG, Assistant Financial Secretary, Barrister Leke Oladeji, Itesiwaju LG, Legal Adviser, Alhaja Ganiyat Saka, Iwajowa LG, Welfare Officer and ESV Ismail Adewoyin, Saki-West LG as the Organising Secretary.

