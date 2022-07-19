2023: Group of lawyers pledge support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition

A group of lawyers under the aegis of Lawyers Network For Bola Ahmed Tinubu (LANBAT) 2023 on Tuesday in Lagos pledged their support for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential ambition in the forthcoming general election, saying that the former Lagos State governor possessed the capacity to govern the country and birth a new nation that everyone dreamt of.

The group said this at a press conference addressed by its Convener, Dotun Ajulo, at the Ogba area of the state, pointing out that it arrived at the choice of Tinubu, having considered and evaluated him with other major contenders for the exalted post and realized that he possessed the qualities and capacities to achieve such lofty goal for the country.

Ajulo, who spoke at the conference attended by other members, including Fola- Yusuf Ibijoke, Mr Oluwasegun Owolabi, and Romeo ESE Michael, among others, noted that the forthcoming 2023 General Election is the future of the country, saying that Tinubu’s antecedents as governor of Lagos State stood him out, adding that Nigeria required a leader that is efficient and effective to move the nation forward.

“We came to this conclusion after a series of retreats and meetings across the six geo-political zones of the country. The psst is a story told, the present is under study and we as a coordinated team of over one million Nigerians have decided to be proactive with decisions towards shaping the future (2023).

“In arriving at the choice of Tinubu, we have considered and evaluated him with other major contenders for presidency and we realized that his mien, disposition and patriotism placed him above others.

“Based on his antecedents, which his opponents admit, BAT has seen it all, worked through the processes of nation building in Nigeria and knows where it hurts deeply.

‘We must remind Nigerians that BAT in governance as governor of Lagos State, the Federal Allocation of Lagos State was withheld for about four years, but infrastructural development never seized. The state IGR improved and to date, the state of Lagos economy is on a steady rise based on his template.





“Nigerians can attest to his efforts at curtailing insecurity in his era when bank robbery was the order of the day. BAT brought bank robbery to a halt. His cerebral competence is equal to none as can be attested to by all,” he said.

Ajulo, while further clarifying the stance of his group, recalled that it (LANBAT) discovered at the meeting held in Osun State that as lawyers, their place in the society wielded so much influence and decided to harness the enormous influence and transfer it into a national agenda to promote, integrate and achieve national goals and development via the engagement, mobilization and conscientization of all Nigerians to vote en-mass for a nationalist, patriotic, selfless and an astute socio-political engineer in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2023.

The convener added that LANBAT shall engage in a vigorous campaign for Tinubu throughout the country and ensure it sells its candidature to every sector in the country.

Besides, he said the group would also take the campaign for the APC presidential candidate to social media and debunk negative things said about his personality in it.

“We are also going to back our campaign with social media, we shall take our place in the social media, and our activities shall be translated into reality. It is a welcome development, all we need to do is to put the record straight, put it in the right perspective,” Ajulo said.

Ajulo said the group can’t sit back and allow things to go wrong in the country, adding that it shall also involve itself in how to make the future of the country better if Tinubu was eventually elected president of Nigeria, come 2023.

Speaking during the question and answer session, LANBAT Convener, Ajulo said APC defeat in the Osun State governorship election by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP would not affect the chances of Tinubu in the 2023 poll, noting that while the group he led did not belong to any political party with concern on the individual, Osun people, according to him, chose to vote individual and not a political party in last Saturday’s election.

“Our concern is what was reflected in Osun, the people were able to decide who will govern them. Nigerians now go beyond political parties, it is about personality. When it comes to elections, parties do not count,” he said.