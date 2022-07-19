Association of Christ Apostolic Church Grammar School holds 40th anniversary

The 40th Anniversary celebration of the 1977/ ’82 set of the old students Association of Christ Apostolic Church Grammar School (CAPOSTO’77/’82 ) Efon Alaaye, in Efon LGA of Ekiti State comes up between 11th& 12th August, 2022.

The 40th Anniversary celebration tagged: “Rubby anniversary’ of 77/82 Set, C.A.C Grammar School, Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State is scheduled to hold at the School Assembly/ Social Hall between 10:00am- 2:00pm on the aforementioned dates.

This was contained in a Press statement issued by the incumbent President of the set, Elder Peter Ayodele Fasesin, a copy of which was obtained by The Punch newspaper on Wednesday in Minna Niger State capital.

The statement explained further that “among other activities lined up for the 40th anniversary celebration of the ’77/’82 set of the old students association of the school, is to give back to our Alma Matta a Sport Pavilion named after our former Principal, Pa Dayo Ogboja Sport Pavilion” .

According to Fasesin, “this Project will kick- off on the 12th of August” stressing, that same day, “Valedictory Service for the outgoing SSS3 & JSS3 students and Prize giving will also take place”.

Consequently, the statement noted that a Lagos based Legal Luminary , Barr. (PhD) Adekunle Ojo SAN, was the pioneer President of the set, who is now President General of the whole School Alumni , while Mr. Abanikanda Michael Olowoyeye took over from him as a second President of the set just as the present President, Elder Peter Ayodele Fasesin is the third President of the ’77/ ’82 set of CAPOSTO Grams’ Efon Alaaye,in Efon Local Government of Ekiti State.