By: Ishola Michael – Gombe

Gombe State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has passed a vote of confidence on the state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for what it described as unprecedented cordial synergy between the government and organized Labour.

Chairman of the state NLC, represented by the Vice Chairman, Comrade Bappayo Abdulmumini, while speaking, said the Governor’s political antecedent in the last three and a half years have made him exceptional in terms of good governance.

The labour leader further stated that, “We were mandated by our national leadership to interact with all gubernatorial candidates and come up with a MoU for onward submission to the national Secretariat.”

“But, here in Gombe State, we have resolved not to sign any MoU with you, because, our Union has been on the same page with your government’s policies and programs ever since you came on board,” he said.

According to the NLC Chairman, “Judging by what you have done so far for Gombe State’s civil servants; coupled with other laudable human-oriented policies and projects you executed, we have no choice than to mobilise for you.

“I am aware you won in 2019 with over 300,000 votes. Here, we have over 60,000 persons under our umbrella. If each one of us can mobilise at least five votes, it means Labour alone can give you up to what you got the last time, and I am sure that will guarantee victory for you”.

The declaration was made during an interactive session organized by the Political Commission of the NLC for all candidates of political parties in Gombe State.

The leadership of the NLC, who also attended the flag-off ceremony for the presentation of cheques to retirees in the state by Inuwa Yahaya, stated that they are convinced that the Governor means well for the people of the state and deserves support and solidarity of workers.

Speaking during the interactive session, the Governor maintained that his administration is genuinely committed to people-oriented policies, with effect on public service and human capital development in the state.

He reiterated that he has fully kept to his 2019 manifesto within the span of three and a half years of his stewardship and that the facts and figures on ground attest to his performance as outlined in his campaign promises.





“No rationale mind will score this administration less considering the developmental projects we executed in various sectors of the economy including public service development,” said Governor Inuwa.

The Governor praised the synergy existing between his administration and the organized labour, saying that “The NLC is a partner in progress as far as good governance is concerned. That is why this administration runs an open governance to an extent of opening up to you about the true financial status of the government for trust, transparency and accountability”.

Explaining further some of his policy thrust, the Governor described the economy as the fulcrum within which all policies revolve and that the Gombe State economy is largely agro-allied, hence most farmers are either into crop or livestock production, saying that is why his government ensured the reactivation of moribund fertiliser blending plant in the State.

He further said that his administration has paid remarkable attention to the needs of Gombe State farmers with funds, fertilizer and other supportive measures.

” Today, we are constructing a multi billion naira industrial park in Dadinkowa to absorb our teeming youths in gainful employment. Government alone cannot employ everybody but can provide an enabling environment for private sector to thrive that is why we work assiduously to ensure the successful take off of the industrial park”, he said.

Inuwa Yahaya said that, “another giant stride of this our administration is that of road construction across the state under the Network Eleven-100.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE