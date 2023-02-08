By: Bola Badmus- Lagos

Senatorial Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos West, Otunba Segun Adewale popularly called Aeroland, has reiterated his resolve to use the instrumentality of the legislature to ensure the business interests of Igbo resident in Lagos State are well protected, if elected Senator at the election holding February 25th.

Adewale who was installed Anya Ndigbo 1 by the Lagos Association of Ndigbos some months back, gave this assurance, while on a courtesy call to the Palace of the Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State HRM Eze Hyacinth N. OHAZULUIKE (OON) (EZE MKPUME II) in Ifako-Ijaiye area of the state.

The PDP Senatorial candidate, in a statement signed by Head, Media and Communications, Segun Adewale Campaign Organization (SACO), Mr. Adeleke Ogunsanya, cited the deprivation of the Igbo people in the state, as it affects the deserving premiums which ordinarily should accrue to them given their various industrious contributions to the Lagos economy.

The PDP senatorial candidate noted that the Igbos had contributed so much to the economy both locally and in the diaspora, saying that they can’t and must not be pushed around as a major ethnic group that makes up the economy of Lagos State.

According to him, the Igbos need adequate representation, declaring that “the agenda for the Igbos to become appreciated for their contribution to the state rather than be oppressed has started.”

Adewale also used the avenue to restate his 7-point agenda in relation to the inherent benefits for the Igbo community in the state, saying part of it would be sponsoring a bill that will ease the importation, clearing and transportation of goods from the ports, and another bill that will stop Agberos from collecting unlawful tax on containers in Lagos State, saying he would speak for the Igbo Community against state oppression, among others.

Adewale, however, promised to remain devoted to the Igbo community as its Anya Ndigbo, stating clearly that his 7-point agenda is a developmental blueprint that can ensure a socio-economic turnaround of the Igbo community in Lagos State.

Responding to the Senatorial hopeful’s huge plans for the Igbo community if elected, the Ifako Ijaiye chapter of the community appreciated the graceful mien of the candidate, calling on members of their community to mop up strength and rally round Otunba Adewale, who he described as the eyes of Ndigbo in Lagos to win the seat.

