Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has said the victory of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on February 25, 2023, the presidential election was hard-earned.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, made the assertion, during a Stakeholders/Leadership meeting of the party in Awka, on Saturday.

He said the stakeholders meeting is the first since the 2023 general elections were concluded in Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Tinubu, who is the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, winner of the presidential election.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was declared the president-elect after the 70-year-old polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu won the election ahead of other contenders — the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking further at the event, Chief Ejidike, said the former Lagos governor’s victory during the Presidential election was hard-earned.

According to him, Tinubu/Shettima’s victory is a victory for all Nigerian. Their resilience, commitment and willpower towards issues earned them and our party this victory, and as such are worthy of emulation by every serious politician.

“We in Anambra are enjoined to be good students of the Asiwaju/Shettima School and it is our prayer and firm belief that they will deliver on this mandate, for the good of every Nigeria.

On issues concerning the state chapter, Ejidike, said to save APC from extinction in Anambra, moving forward, the party under his watch has resolved in line with Article 21.3 of our Constitution to set up a Standing Disciplinary Committee that will try all known actions and anti-Party activities perpetuated against the party in the recent past.

He said without discipline, the party can not move forward and therefore, the party has resolved to draw a line and do everything that is needed to instil sanity in our midst.





“It is public knowledge that most of those who have made and are still making heavy sacrifices for the party have not been adequately rewarded and appreciated.

Many of those who have gotten juicy Federal Government appointments were mainly non-party members, and as such refused to identify with the party. This trend has not in any way served as a source of inspiration or motivation to party members in the state.

There is a great need to consider party loyalty, hard work, and merit as the basis for future appointments when the renewed hope government of Bola Tinubu is formed, come 29th May 2023, so as to drive the party agenda as well as its manifesto.

“Elections have come and gone; despite the not-too-good performance of the APC in Anambra State. I call on all of us to willingly donate our skills, resources, time and talent to making a difference in the affairs of this party for the greater interest of all.

My utmost desire is still for APC to fly her flag in the government house, Awka; come to the 2025 governorship election and with that, I will be fulfilled, Ejidike concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: 5 prayers Obi seeks in petition against Tinubu’s victory

The petition, jointly filed by Obi and his party, has INEC, Tinubu, Shettima Kashim, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the…

OFFCUT: ‘I pay 48k per month for electricity’, Nigerians rank electricity most annoying bill

In an online teaser posted by Tribune Online, which cut across various social media users, Nigerians were asked to mention…

Rema makes Guinness World record with ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian music star, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, has made it to the Guinness World Book of…

How Buhari betrayed me after winning election —Ardo

Dr Umar Ardo, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, was a four-time guber aspirant in…

Saudi Arabia to propose ‘biggest offer ever’ to lure suspended Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi appears to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer and could be heading to Saudi Arabia in…

Rising ethnic tension between Hausa and Fulani

THE cultural and ethnic melding of Northern Nigeria’s Hausa and the Fulani people is so deep, solabyrinthine, so time-honored, and…