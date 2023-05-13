The people of Kogi East on Saturday trooped out in their thousands to receive the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo,

He was bestowed with the revered royal blessings by the Attah of Igala and Chairman of the Kogi State Traditional Council, His Majesty Mathew Opaluwa, in preparation for the forthcoming Kogi State Governorship election scheduled for November 11th, amidst a massive crowd at the palace.

His Majesty, Mathew Opaluwa, the Attah of Igala, expressed his royal blessings for Ahmed Usman Ododo, underscoring the candidate’s dedication and vision for the development of Kogi State.

The APC governorship candidate Ododo in his speech assured the first-class monarch of his desire to continue with the legacy of the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello adding that his administration will also cut across the state.

He equally assured them of good governance stressing the people of Kogi East should stand up and vote for APC in the coming governorship election.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude from Ododo, who acknowledged the honour bestowed upon him by the Attah of Igala. He pledged to uphold the trust placed in him and reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Kogi State diligently and with utmost dedication.

Accompanied by prominent party leaders, Ododo paid a visit to the Attah’s palace, located in the Idah local government area of the state. The gathering was marked by an aura of excitement and anticipation as key figures from the APC and various esteemed personalities convened to witness this significant event.

Among the notable attendees were Pharm Jamiyu Asuku, the former Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, and the state chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Bello.

Also present were the distinguished senators representing the three senatorial districts, along with several law markers and government appointees, all of whom came together to extend their support to Ododo’s candidacy.

The occasion witnessed the presence of Dr Usman Ogbo, the esteemed Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, further solidifying the convergence of academia and politics.

In a display of unity and solidarity, former governorship aspirants including Alhaji Friday Idachaba, Sanusi Ohere, Mark Okala, and other respected individuals lent their presence to this auspicious event.





Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, the APC Kogi East zonal Chairman, Alfa Mohammed, graced the event with his esteemed presence, further emphasizing the significance of the Attah’s blessings for Ododo’s electoral campaign.

Additionally, the nine executive Chairmen of the local governments in Kogi East attended the ceremony, highlighting the widespread support and endorsement of the APC candidate in the region.

As the November 11th election draws near, all eyes will be on Ahmed Usman Ododo, the APC candidate, as he embarks on his campaign trail, armed with the blessings of the revered traditional fathers in the state.

The stage is set, and the battle for the Kogi State Governorship position has gained momentum, with Ododo poised to leverage the support garnered from the Attah’s blessings to propel his campaign forward.

With the blessings, Ododo’s campaign has gained a significant boost, instilling confidence among APC supporters and the broader electorate.

As the race for the Kogi State Governorship election intensifies, this endorsement is poised to have a profound impact on the political landscape, potentially shaping the outcome of the impending contest.

