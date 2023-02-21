Israel Arogbonlo

Chief Whip of the House of Senate and former Governor of Abia, Orji Kalu on Tuesday, said there is nothing like Igbo presidency as widely propagated by political analysts.

This comes on the heels of calls by some political elites to support Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who they believe will unite Nigeria since he is from Igbo extraction (the only region that has not produced Nigeria’s president since transition to democracy).

According to him, “there can only be a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction” adding that he is only loyal to his party All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was his submission while featuring on Arise TV’s morning show, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

The former Abia governor also faulted claims of in-fighting in the ruling party following the Naira redesign policy.

Earlier, the Chief Whip in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday, February 20, lamented the scarcity of the naira owing to the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He claims his family could not get enough money to cook recently.

“You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering.

“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody,” he said.

