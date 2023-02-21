Oluwatoyin Malik

As the 2023 general elections draw near, the Oyo State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo, Micheal Adaralewa, has charged the officers and men of the Corps to be professional with a high sense of discipline and fairness while discharging their duties throughout the electioneering period.

Adaralewa also reassured the state residents of the command’s commitment to providing adequate security with professionalism, in line with the electoral act, for the coverage of the general elections.

The commandant gave the charge on Tuesday in a meeting with all management teams and heads of departments for a recap of security evaluation.

Adaralewa, who told the command’s personnel that all security agencies were ready for the elections coming up on February 25, enjoined the public to adhere to the laws guiding elections.

He also urged parents to warn their wards against disrupting the peaceful process of the election.

The commandant said that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

