Despite the voting power of women during the just concluded elections, the Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN), Northwest zone has observed that only two women were elected in the whole of the zone, a member of the House of Assembly and a deputy governor.

This was disclosed by the Northwest coordinator, GECORN, Dr Lydia Umar at the end of its meeting held at Mold suites hotel in Kaduna.

The meeting which drew 60 participants from the seven states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi noted that the hearing was convened to listen to experiences and challenges of Women and Girls in the just concluded 2023 elections.

The project according to her which was intended to improve electoral Integrity and Accountability is also aimed at sharing real-life experiences of women who actively participated not just in campaigns and voting but courageously contested for various positions.

“We intend to celebrate these women whether they won or not because the singular bold decision to come out and contest in a male, violent and money-dominated electoral process is a win for women and girls.

Umar also noted that the interaction was also to identify strategies that can be deployed toward achieving more successful outcomes for women in the 2027 elections.

“This people’s hearing was attended by 60 participants drawn from the seven states of the Northwest Geopolitical Zone of Nigeria. It consisted mostly of women, some of whom contested in the just concluded 2023 elections; also party members, and civil society leaders. Other participants include traditional and community leaders, grassroots leaders, and persons living with disability. There were two-panel discussions followed by plenary sessions.

To this end, she observed that despite the voting power of women “the zone can only boast of two elected women in the 2023 election: a member of House of Assembly, and a Deputy Governor.

Also, he said, out of the total 15,307 persons that contested for office in the just concluded 2023 elections nationwide, only 1,553 are women: a dismal 10%.

“That women in the Northwest have come of age and are now ably educated and qualified to also take driving seats in the politics and governance of the region.

“That religion and culture have been manipulated and instrumentalized to keep women from participating in active politics.





