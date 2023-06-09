Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last election has slammed the immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike and other members of the G-5 following their recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former governors who are now called the G5 members met with Tinubu in Abuja on Thursday.

Displeased by their action, Sowore in a tweet on his official handle, described the group as “Hustlers United”.

He also accused former governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom of always blaming insecurity in his State in guise of doing little or nothing for the people.

FROM G-5 TO G-STRING: HUSTLERS UNITED!

From so-called Powerful “G-5” Governors to Perforated G-String Ex-Governors (except for Makinde who is a serving governor). The hustle is real. @GovWike is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence, just like the… pic.twitter.com/ZFYj2wzbyU — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) June 8, 2023

