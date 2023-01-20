Two arrested as Police rescue kidnapped Plateau monarch

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Operatives of the Plateau State Police Command have rescued a traditional ruler of Agwom Izere, Dr Azi Waziri, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Friday, while two of the suspected abductors were arrested.

The State Police Command, in a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the rescue of the paramount ruler and the arrest of two of the kidnappers.

According to the statement, the police received a distressed call from the Angware Police Divisional Headquarters of the Command that unknown gunmen had forcefully entered the residence of Agwom Izare, HRH. Rev. Dr Azi Wakili, and kidnapped the paramount ruler.

“As soon as the information was received, police operatives led by the DPO of Angware, SP Timothy Bebissa, raced to the scene to rescue the abductee but were engaged by the gunmen in a gun battle where one of our operatives sustained a gunshot injury and one yet-to-be-identified civilian guard was shot to death by the kidnappers.

“In a relentless effort, the Police, other security agencies, and security help groups strategized, swung into action, rescued the traditional ruler, and arrested two suspects in connection with the nefarious act,” the statement said.

”However, the injured police officer had been taken to the hospital for treatment while the deceased corpse was deposited at a hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, the investigation is still in progress.”

The Command said the rescue operation was a sequel to the assurance of the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, that criminals will surely be apprehended during or after committing every crime in the state.

