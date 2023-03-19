Rachael Omidiji

A renowned Nigerian clergyman and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has criticized the 2023 elections conducted on 25th February and 18th March, respectively, in Nigeria.

In a recent sermon, the clergyman said that the 2023 elections conducted in Nigeria have proven that PVC is useless as the election was not conducted in the right way of democracy.

The man of God further said that political leaders are enforced on them after the stress citizens pass through in getting their PVCs ready.

He said, ”It is only in Nigeria’s governance; A man wants to kill you to lead you; I said I don’t want your leadership; you say you must want it.

Here in Nigeria, political space leadership is by force; don’t lead me; I must lead you; don’t be my leader; I must be your leader. OK, let me select my leader; no, I will snatch your ballot box.”





Finally, he implored Nigerians to choose good virtue and not imitate the bad act of governance by our political leaders in the country.

He said, ”Under the rain, right before your eyes, they snatched ballot box, killed people. Don’t copy the average Nigerian politician who has become a tribal bigot; tribalism is everywhere.

The two elections in Nigeria have proven that PVC is useless. This thing we are calling democracy Nigeria, we should return it.”