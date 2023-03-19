Suyi Ayodele

The speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Marcus Onobun, has been declared winner of the House of Representatives for Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency in the last Saturday’s rescheduled election.

Onobun, according to INEC returning officer Professor Solomon Omonigho, scored 17,611 votes to defeat his APC opponent, Patrick Idiake, who polled 16,509 votes to finish second.

Professor Omonigho stated that the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 221,888 while

46,849 voters were accredited.

Results from the state House of Assembly election as announced by INEC are, Esan West Constituency, Jonathan Ibhamalu of the APC 7,790, Ehizogie Ihenyen of the PDP 5,756, while Clifford Inegbedion of LP scored 4,476.

In the Owan West constituency, Hon Blessing Agbebaku of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, scored 9,839 votes to defeat Michael Ohio Ezomo of the APC had 7565 votes to come second.

In Owan East Constituency, Eric Okaka of the All Progressive Congress, APC, scored 15,659 votes to defeat Aminu Okodo Kadiri of the PDP, who scored 9,333

In the Etsako East constituency, Hon. Kingsley Ogabi of the APC was declared the election winner with 16,328 votes to defeat Emmanuel Akamba of the PDP, who scored 11,959.

In Etsako Central Constituency, Waziri Oshomah of the All Progressive Congress was declared winner of the election, polling 11, 014 votes

to defeat the PDP candidate, Hon. Damian Lawani, who scored 6,405 votes.