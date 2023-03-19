Sandra Nwaokolo

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo State House of Assembly elections held last Saturday have rejected the outcome of the polls, alleging that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates suppressed and intimidated voters.

Solomon Ucheka, the PDP candidate in Nwangele, and Princewill Amuchie, the PDP candidate in Aboh Mbaise state constituencies, made separate claims to journalists.

According to Ucheka, the APC candidate, Amara Iwuanyanwu, compromised the Nwangele Local Government Area process.

He claimed to have won the lawful votes cast but said that the APC candidate allegedly snatched ballot boxes and rewrote the results in the company of security agents.

Ucheka has since petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission and state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, over the alleged electoral malpractices perpetrated by the APC members in the area.

He has also stated his intention to challenge the outcome of the result in court.

Meanwhile, Amuchie alleged that the election in Aboh Mbaise State Constituency was subverted by the Member representing Aboh Mbaise in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Eddie Obinna, who sent some of his boys to start carting and stealing ballot papers.

He claimed the boys carried the ballot papers from Umunebie Hall Ndigbo Uvuru Booth 011 in Uvuru Ward 1 and Central School Amuzu.

He further claimed that one of the aides of Hon. Eddie Obinna by name Hon. Ogechi Ebegu came to the polling booth with some cultists and started shooting in the air to scare people away.

The APC publicity secretary in the state, Cajetan Duke, responded by saying that the PDP candidates were only complaining after their plot to rig the process was resisted by voters.

