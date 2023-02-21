Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Federal High Court of Nigeria will pause proceedings for five days from Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in view of the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25.

The Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho directed the Judges of the court to sit up till Wednesday, February 22 before proceeding on the break.

According to Tshoho, in a letter titled, “Break for the 2023 general elections”, dated February 20, the Judges are to resume on Tuesday, February 28, three days after the elections.

The break, he noted is to enable the judges vote in the elections and added that, there will be one judge that will sit in each of the geo-political zone to hear urgent matters during the period.

The letter which is addressed to all the Judges of the court reads, “In view of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Your Lordships are by this Circular letter permitted to observe a short break in order to perform your civic duties.

“Your Lordships are to sit up to Wednesday, 22nd February 2023 before proceeding on the break and shall resume work on Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

“The Administrative Judges in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Judicial Divisions, shall ensure that a Judge is designated to cater for the North, South-West, South-South, South-East geo-political areas respectively, regarding urgent matters during the period.”