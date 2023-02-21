Alphonsus Agborh, Asaba

The Delta State Government has commenced a free health screening excercise geared towards improving their productivity in the workforce.

Expected to last for 40 days, the exercise entails screening for diabetics mellitus, HIV, Hepatitis B and C and Eye Diseases such as Glaucoma, Cataract amongst others.

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye at the flag- off ceremony of the exercise organized by the State Ministry of Health in Asaba called on public servants to make out time to know their health status so as to avoid cases of sudden death arising from prevailing health conditions.

“As a government, we do care about the health of our workers who are putting in a lot to see to it that the business of governance goes on smoothly. And this is one of the benefits from the newly constructed Secretariat building which provides a conducive work environment for workers” the Commissioner stated.

Mr. Reginald Bayoko, Head of Service, Delta State thanked the State Ministry of Health for taking out the initiative to organize the screening exercise directed at specific health conditions which affects Civil Servants.

He commended the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his efforts in the health sector such as the establishment of the State Contributory Heath Commission which has been of immense benefits to Civil Servants and other enrollee in that with premium paid they access health care free.

Mr. Bayoko added that the essence of the exercise was to support the larger agenda of the Governor which is the Health for all Deltans.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Philomena Okeowo said the health awareness programme was organized by the State Ministry of Health and funded by Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results (SOML-P for R).

“Approximately 40% of Nigerians that are adults are hypertensive while a large percentage of our population is diabetic and these diseases are silent killers. People are going blind. If you have glaucoma you may not even be aware sometimes until you are almost going totally blind when it cannot be remedied”.