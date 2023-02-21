Sandra Nwaokolo

After months of consultations across diverse stakeholder platforms both within and beyond Kogi State, Prince Shuaib Audu has taken bold steps into the murky waters of Kogi politics by obtaining the Governorship Election Intent Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the gubernatorial election in the State scheduled to hold sometime in November 2023.

This more or less awaited move by the scion of the legendary Prince Abubakar Audu’s political dynasty comes as a glad tiding for the majority of people across the country’s political ecosystem that hold fond memories of, and a sort of nostalgic sentiments for the fabulous political legacies and the yet unrivalled accomplishments of the late Prince Abubakar Audu.

Perhaps, the entry of this young, vibrant, refined and savvy banker, Prince Shuaib Audu, into the race for the prime seat of the Lugard House will certainly usher in a new era of better fortunes in the governance of Kogi State.

While obtaining his intent form earlier in the week, Prince Audu beaming with excitement over the overwhelming show of solidarity and approval witnessed amongst the crowd at the party Secretariat stated, “I am motivated to present myself as a servant of the people of Kogi State, my State, by the unending love and respect that many continue to show to the memory of my dad and family, and the realization that there is need to give back to the society that has given us so much over the years.

Whilst it is important to recognize the inputs of successive governments in the State, governance is an evolving terrain where new challenges and gaps keep coming to the surface necessitating the need for new ideas, new socio-cultural vibes and latent energies to address.

I have learned the ropes, I have seen the situations, listened to the people’s concerns and understand their emotional situations, and I therefore strongly believe that I possess the capabilities to deliver on the developmental fundamentals of my people, the people of Kogi State and the APC remains the veritable platform to implement all of my progressive and people-oriented ideas”

Recalling that his late father left indelible marks in Kogi’s infrastructural development trajectory, the young Audu further assured that his idea of politics is defined by a sense of overall development, true service to the people, leadership through transparency, accountability, and credibility, progress, fairness and justice.

He indicated that more than anything, Kogi State in the current context requires a leadership that guarantees unity and the prosperity of all devoid of any bigotry or rancour and he possesses the temperament as well as the socio-political orientation that is suitable for the achievement of “these cardinal existential objectives”.

