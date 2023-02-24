By Michael Ovat – Awka

Some Political Parties Chairmen in Anambra State, as expressed disappointment over how Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) loaded voting materials to trucks set for distribution to the 21 local government areas of the state, without them having the serial Numbers of those materials.

They accused the State Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, Dr. Elizabeth Agwu, of ignoring their request in presence of Security personnel at the CBN premises Awka.

Speaking to Journalists, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra state chairman, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu said it was very disappointing that INEC did not give them the details of serial number of the material before loading.

According to him, the party agents would have loved to know the details of the voting materials before leaving CBN for local government council so that they can communicate their party officials to cross check them when they arrive.

“We want to believe that the materials will not leave without our inspection. We are hoping that INEC will avail us of the serial number of the materials before leaving CBN” he stated.

He, however, said they saw some of the INEC officials, though it appeared they were very busy, noting that it is their hope the materials will not leave this night.

“We are hoping that tomorrow morning before the materials leave CBN, INEC officials will avail us with the serial numbers to various local government councils. It is already 8 pm” he said .

Also speaking to Journalists, the Anambra state chairman of Young Progressive Party, YPP, Prince Moses Obi, said they were surprised that the INEC could ignore them in loading the voting materials in the state.

“We are here to inspect the arrival and the leaving of INEC voting materials from the CBN for the Saturday elections. I’am not happy by the process they adopted and I hope the materials will not leave this night. INEC needs to avail us of the details of the serial numbers of materials to local government councils” he said .

He also expressed hope that the materials will not leave at night at least for the insecurity in the state. Obi said that they are waiting to see what happens, noting that it would be wise for the INEC to brief them on the details of the materials serial numbers before the departure of the trucks.





INEC have not been able to avail us of the details. Nobody has been able tell us anything. The REC even told us that she will meet with the party chairmen. We learnt she came around 5pm on Thursday and started loading. We hope to see the details of materials in the morning of Friday, before leaving CBN,” he fume.