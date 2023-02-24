Dayo Ayeyemi

A community in Ogun State, Orile Egun, Ijere-Wasimi, via Pakuro, Ogun State, has written to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company PLC (IBEDC), requesting assistance in the installation of 500KVA/33KV in the area.

The request was contained in a letter titled:”Request For Assistance in the Installation of 500KVA/33KV Transformer at Orile Egun Junction, Pakuro, Ogun State “, written to the Managing Director of IBEDC.

The letter, which was signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Aseyori Electricity Committee, Olanipekun Babalola and Adenugba Praise was made available to Nigerian Tribune on Thursday.

Aseyori Electricity Committee comprises five Community Development Association (CDAs) namely; Aseyori, Land of peace, Ijere Wasimi, Ilupeju and Liberty CDA with over 400 completed houses.

Other signatories to the letter include Alfred Thompson (Ijere Wasimi chairman), Olagunju Sunday, Aseyori CDA chairman), Akeem Lawal, (Liberty CDA Chairman), Bashiru Ibrahim (Land of Peace Chairman) and Adewale Quadri (Ilupeju Chairman).

The committee made it known that it has completed the some tasks relating to the project

These include the positioning of the transformer on the plinth; planted all the H T poles (concrete) needed for the line and stringed the line from the nearest 33KV sources to our sub-station.

For previous efforts to yield the desired results, the community therefore requested the power company to help build on H.T gentry switching arrangement with necessary accessories, mount a feeder pillar, install the L.V riser cable, earth the transformer and other relevant work that may be necessary.

The letter read: “We the entire executive and members of the above named association humbly request for assistance from your esteemed company in the installation of unit of 500KVA/33KV transformer in our community.

“Aseyori Electricity Committee comprises five community Development Association (CDAs) namely; Aseyori, Land of peace,Ijere Wasimi,Ilupeju and Liberty CDA with over 400 completed houses”.





“We have completed the following tasks on this project – we have positioned the said transformer on the plinth, planted all the H T poles (concrete) needed for the line, stringed the line from the nearest 33KV sources to our sub-station.

“We now need to build on H.T gentry switching arrangement with necessary accessories; mount a feeder pillar; Install the L.V riser cable; Earth the transformer; And other relevant work that may be necessary”.

It added, “Our community will be highly grateful of your assistance at this juncture and promise to reciprocate this good gesture by settling of our bills without delay upon completion/installation of this transformer”.