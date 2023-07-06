The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has stated that, compared to previous elections, the 2023 general election was one of the most prepared. IPAC made this remark in response to the report of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) on the just concluded 2023 general election.

The National Chairman of IPAC, Engr Yabagi Sani, while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the EU-EOM, in their view, said that shortcomings in law and electoral administration hindered the conduct of well-run and inclusive elections and affected trust in the INEC.

He said that the Mission, however, offered 23 recommendations for consideration by the Nigerian authorities as part of its contribution to improving future elections in Nigeria.

Sani said the 2023 general election witnessed an unprecedented enthusiasm demonstrated by Nigerian youth who trooped out in their numbers despite structural and procedural challenges, which was largely responsible for some of the positive developments.

He said INEC should be praised for the technological innovations introduced, especially in the accreditation of voters using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which has generally been scored very high by voters.

“It is on record that the success rate for BVAS accreditation stands at 98% compared to the Smart Card Reader’s 29.2% during the 2019 general election.

“Also, the unprecedented turnout of the youth yearning for change against the status quo resulted in five political parties producing State Governors, seven parties won Senatorial seats, eight are represented in the House of Representatives, and nine in State Houses of Assembly. Clearly, the 10th National Assembly is certainly the most diverse in party representation since 1999.

“In some States around the country, different political parties controlled the legislative and executive arms of Government.

“What is clear from these records also is that the days of single-party dominance of our national politics are probably gone. Furthermore, many prominent candidates lost in the constituencies they contested, and political parties lost in some of their presumed strongholds,” he said.

Engr. Sani, however, said IPAC has put in place a Committee to carry out a thorough review of the 2023 election with a view to engender dialogue between all stakeholders on electoral reforms to achieve improved democratic practices in Nigeria.

