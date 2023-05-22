This year’s one week ‘Deputy Defence Advisers/Attaches Finance Conference’ has ended in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the occasion at the weekend, the Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Maj. Gen. Adekunle Adesope, urged the participants to acquaint themselves with all the Nation’s anti-corruption laws and to adhere strictly with the principle of due process in their day to day activities.

According to him, being conversant with the financial regulations and the anti-corruption laws was imperative for the Attachés in order not to flout the provisions in public sector financial administration in the.

He explained that the Conference was convened out of the need to enhance the prudent management of the Defence Mission Finances and urged all the participants to put the knowledge acquired in the management of their resources.

According to him, “I will also like to advise you to take due cognizance of the on-going Federal Government anti-corruption campaign and due process in the conduct of your affairs.

“As the Accounting officers of your respective missions, you are to operate within the ambit of constituted Financial Regulations. Do not engage in unauthorized virement and limit your expenditure to the provision under each subhead.”

He assured that the agency would continue to ensure prompt remittance of funds to the mission including the Attachés’ overhead allocation, adding that they were expected to reciprocate through total compliance to relevant financial regulations and timely rendition of accounts.

Adesope, who commended the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj. Gen. Samuel Adebayo, for the effort to revive the training programme for finance officers after about a decade, urged the Agency to include the training programme in its annual forecast of events as part of DIA manpower Development.

According to him, “to whom much is given much is expected, you should therefore, reciprocate by total compliance to relevant financial regulations and timely rendition of accounts.

“As you are all aware, the 2023 Budget had been appropriated and awaiting release of Capital Allocations. As soon as this is made available to us it will be released to your various Missions,” he added.

On his part, the Director of Finance and Accounts at DIA, Commodore Samuel Ngatuwa, said that the conference brought together experts, professionals and experienced practitioners who shared their insights on a wide range of issues.





Ngatuwa noted that the in depth discourse was focused on the need for transparency, probity and accountability in effective management of public finances.

According to him, the participants were exposed to the latest innovations in digital accounting, in line with global best practices.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE