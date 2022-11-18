2023: Data Analysts move to stem spate of fake news, misinformation

National Coordinator of Data Analytics Group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (DAGBAT), Mr. Niyi Coker on Friday unveiled its resolve towards tackling the menace of fake news and misinformation as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

Mr. Coker who gave the assurance in Abuja, during the unveiling of the Group, expressed optimism that Senator Tinubu will emerge victorious in the presidential election.

He explained that the Group’s research work will help the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council to tailor its communication and campaign strategies in a way that targets the electorates to produce desired results as well as increase awareness for more votes.

He said: “As a support group, our aim is to promote the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge the next democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The Data Analytics Group For Asiwaju (DAGFA) is a team that uses data gathering tools like Social Media Data Analytics (SMDA) to help highlight and pin point where to focus our energy on when it comes to issues like hate speech, fake news and unconfirmed information during the upcoming election.

“This will work as our defense on social media to increase APCs chance of winning, while also giving us key insights as to where in the nation we can plan activities to sensitize and mobilize as a form of building a support base of at least 10,000 people in each state.

“The Social Media Data Analytics (‘SMDA’) is a breakdown of common and relevant interests which will cover a wide geographic area.

“Therefore, SMDA will identify common interests and preferences of a specific area of people and allows the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council tailor communication and campaign strategies in a way that targets the electorates to produce desired results i.e to increase awareness for more votes.

“SMDA will also be for strengthening perception, image as well as reputation management.

“The use of SMDA will also keep the electorates strategically engaged allowing the PCC to keep track of comments that can be used to strengthen the campaign; e. g centering campaigns around common and specific issues that the audience may have, this in turn will encourage building trust with the electorates, while reassuring them that their concerns are being heard.

“This press conference is to let the press know that we shall be relating with you intimately on our activities and calendar of engagements as we will work towards ensuring the Tinubu/Shettima ticket wins the election next year on the Platform of the APC.