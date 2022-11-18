Sultan, S/West govs, scholars to grace MUSWEN General Assembly on Sunday in Ibadan

RENOWNED Islamic scholars, governors and other stakeholders from South-West states will converge on Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday for the seventh General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN).

At the event, which will take place at the Islamic Centre, University of Ibadan Central Mosque, stakeholders will deliberate on the activities of the organisation and issues affecting the Muslim ummah in the South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

According to a statement by the chairman of the planning committee, Professor Wole Abass, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, is also expected at the General Assembly.

The statement indicated that all governors of South-West states are expected at the General Assembly which will be hosted by the president of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo.

The President-General, League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Sheikh Jamiu Bello Kewulere, and other prominent Islamic scholars and titled chiefs will also grace the occasion.

MUSWEN is the umbrella body for all Muslim councils/communities, organisations and institutions domiciled in the South West.

