2023: Oyo Accord Party gov candidate, Adelabu promises equity for all religions

As part of the build-up to the 2023 general elections, the standard bearer of the Accord Party for the governorship poll in Oyo, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on Friday, promised to run a government that would allow equity and fairness among all religions.

He emphasised that religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence can take root in Nigeria, most especially in Oyo State if political leaders shun religious bigotry and other acts, capable of fanning embers of disunity.

Adelabu made the promise during his interaction with some leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), League of Imams and traditional worshippers in Itesiwaju, Atisbo and Kajola local government areas of Oke Ogun axis in the state.

Speaking during the meeting, which also had in attendance a sizable number of artisans, the Accord Party gubernatorial candidate assured that “my government will be devoid of religious bias and the right of every religion will be protected.”

Adelabu stated: “All religions are equal in the presence of God, so why would human beings be sentimental about it? We promise that our government when elected into office in 2023 will be fair to all.

We are here to seek your support, prayers and blessings for our emergence in 2023. We would not let you down”.

Responding on behalf of CAN in Itesiwaju Local Government Area, Pastor M.O Adeagbo expressed dismay over the deplorable condition of infrastructures in Oke-Ogun, just as he urged Adelabu not to renege on his promises if he wins 2023 governorship poll.

Other CAN leaders at the meeting include Reverend S.O.A Omidara, Pastor Adeoye, Pastor G.J Akindeyi, Apostle Sunday and Pastor Oni J.O.

The chairman, the League of Imams on behalf of Islamic leaders in Itesiwaju council, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiy Salam Ayodabo pledged the support of the Muslim community in the local government for Adelabu’s ambition.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional worshippers, Oluwo Otu, Ifajimi Adeniyi and Chief (Mrs) Adebayo Ojeronke prayed for the emergence of the Accord gubernatorial candidate, Chief Adelabu and the other candidates.

The chairman of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Itesiwaju local government, Mr. Raji Busari also assured that his members would back Accord in the 2023 elections.

