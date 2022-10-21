2023: Campaigns should be issue based, shun character assassination — AUDA-NEPAD CEO

The National Coordinator/CEO of AUDA-NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu has admonished political parties and their candidates to ensure that their campaigns are issued based.

She also urged them to desist from bringing down personalities in the guise of politicking.

Speaking while receiving the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Integrity Movement (ANIM) in her office, Akobundu told political parties to talk about development, job creation, food security while campaigning.

She said governance is continuum, and every leader that has governed Nigeria has contributed his own advantage and value to the development of the country.

“Our campaigns should be issue based, not bringing down any personality because we are all Nigerians irrespective of the party we belong to.

“In as much as we defend our party, we also know that the opposition party is also a citizen of the country, so let us talk about development, economic growth, job creation, infrastructure, and food security.

Speaking on President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements, she stated that 8 years is not enough to take Nigeria to where it is expected to be.

“What President Muhammadu Buhari did was to advance the course, and he took statistics of where we were, where we are today, and he is now using it to address our challenges.

“So, we are still building, a lot has been done, a lot is achieved, but remember that development is not done in one day, 8 years is not enough to take Nigeria to where we all want it to be.

“All we pray is God to give us a visionary leader that can advance the course of the country in terms of development, economic growth and consolidating the unity, peace, security of Nigeria”, she noted.

She however said that with the experience of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State and the achievements he recorded during his tenure, there is a lot to learn from him.

“APC has made their choice, other parties have also made their choice, but in the real sense, you know that Asiwaju Tinubu is very experienced, with the experience of his developmental strategy in Lagos state from 1999 to 2023, there is a lot to learn.

“There is a lot of productivity and vision that I believe he will bring to bear, so that’s why the party is campaigning and requesting Nigeria consider voting for him.

“We the citizens of Nigeria should make sure that we uphold the unity and peace of our country. It is important that we know that one leader will emerge at the end of the day. It is also important to note that we have no other country than Nigeria”, she added.